JACKSONVILLE, FL (AP) -- UPDATE: The Chiefs beat the Jaguars 40-26.
2:20 p.m.
Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill has been knocked out of the Chiefs' game at Jacksonville with a left shoulder injury.
Hill is the third player to leave the game in the first half, joining Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles and linebacker Myles Jack.
Foles has a shoulder injury and Jack was ejected for throwing a punch during a fracas in the end zone.
NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes limped off the field following a sack in the play that led to the scuffle, but he returned with his left ankle and foot heavily taped.
Halftime: KC 23, JAX 13@KCTV5— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) September 8, 2019
2:10 p.m.
Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack has been ejected after taking a swing at Chiefs linebacker Demarcus Robinson.
Jack had to be restrained by two team officials and essentially pulled off the field.
Jack and receiver Sammy Watkins got into a shoving match after a play, and then Robinson came in and shoved Jack in the back. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and others joined in, prompting officials to throw five flags and a hat onto the ground.
Jack eventually got the boot.
The delay allowed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get his left ankle taped on the sideline. He hurt it on the play, which ended with a sack by rookie Josh Allen and a forced fumble by Yannick Ngakoue. The Chiefs recovered.
Mahomes had limped off but came back for another third down snap after the fight produced offsetting flags. Mahomes couldn't step out of the pocket and he was knocked down again as he threw a pass.
—Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.
End of 1Q: KC 17, JAX 7.— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) September 8, 2019
Watkins has 4 receptions for 151 yards & 2 TDs. It marks his 14th- career 100-yard game. @kctv5
___
1:50 p.m.
Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles has been knocked out of Jacksonville's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a left shoulder injury. And a short time later, Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill left the game with a shoulder injury.
Update: Hill will not return to the game. @KCTV5— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) September 8, 2019
Foles left the bench with medical personnel after throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark in the first quarter against Kansas City. Defensive tackle Chris Jones slammed Foles to the ground and landed on him after he released the ball.
Jacksonville gave Foles a four-year, $88 million contract in April even though he's never played a full season.
Rookie Gardner Minshew replaced Foles.
Shortly after Foles was injured, Hill got hurt after making a catch and looked to be in pain as he went to the sideline. He then rode a golf cart to the locker room. The team says his return is questionable.
Hill caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
—Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.