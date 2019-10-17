DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes is without two of his linemen and one of his receiving threats for the banged-up Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.
Dealing with a balky ankle himself, Mahomes won't have receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) for another week. Left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) also are sidelined.
On defense, Kansas City was without defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) and defensive back Kendall Fuller, who broke his thumb in a 31-24 loss to Houston last weekend.
Other inactives for the Chiefs included running back Darwin Thompson and tackle Greg Senat.
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was active for Denver. He has been bothered by a sore knee and left a 16-0 victory over Tennessee last Sunday.
Right tackle Ja'Wuan James missed his sixth straight game after hurting his left knee in the opener. Receiver Juwann Winfree also was inactive along with cornerback Bryce Callahan, linebacker Corey Nelson, tight end Troy Fumagalli, tackle Calvin Anderson and defensive end Adam Gotsis.
The Broncos haven't beaten the Chiefs since 2015 when Peyton Manning was under center.
