KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fans looking for season passes at Arrowhead next year might want to start saving up now.

After a championship year, prices for both single-game and season tickets are going up for fans of the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the price for many single-game tickets climbed 10 percent, many season-ticket holders found their costs jumping by as much as 25-30 percent.

Truck driver and Chiefs fan Kenny Johnson said that when he is not behind a wheel, he wants to be at Arrowhead to see that Mahomes magic at every home game.

Johnson said he is at the stadium year after year, enjoying the environment at Arrowhead while cheering on his team.

“It's awesome. This is what Chiefs fans have always been waiting for,” he said of the Super Bowl winning campaign that just wrapped.

Johnson has been a season ticket holder for 3 years, and he expected a bit of an increase after a championship season. While his tickets for next year went from $3,000 to $3,250, he says the extra money is worth it, especially if the Chiefs can repeat their success.

“The entertainment value is way up there. It's so exciting to watch,” he said. “Being a season ticket holder, it actually saves you money in the postseason.”

The over the road driver said he followed the team all the way to Miami this year and said watching them in another Super Bowl would be priceless.

“It's amazing that it's taken this long to get there but man it's great once we got here,” he told KCTV5 News.

Chiefs fans actually have it pretty good when it comes to ticket prices and buying season tickets, especially when compared to what other teams’ fans go through.

Across the NFL attendance is down, but season tickets can still be hard to get. Chiefs fans still enjoy average league prices and no waiting list for season tickets, but in other NFL markets the wait can take years.

Green Bay fans face a 30-year wait and more than 130,000 fans in line for season tickets, making it common to put infants on the list as soon as they're born. The New Orleans Saints have a waiting list of about 100,000 and the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos both have more than 80,000 fans waiting for their chance to get season tickets

Kansas City super fan Janel Carbajo and her husband Tom know the Chiefs Super Bowl win will bring more demand for tickets.

“More people are going to get on the bandwagon and go to the game,” the retired business teacher and recent inductee to the Ford Hall of Fans said.

Along with her husband, the “Chiefs Puppet Lady” has been a season ticket holder for more than 30 years, and the price they've paid has always stayed pretty steady.

The couple expected an increase for next season and said the 10 percent jump is the largest year to year increase either remember. For the Carbajos, though, it's worth the extra money if the team packs a punch, too.

“I think we're right in there and our product is pretty dang good right now,” Tom said.

“It ranks us up there with the better teams now,” Janel added, with one stipulation. “If I have to pay for my puppets to get in that's another story, but they don't take up much room.”