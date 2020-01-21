LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Kyli Maddox just arrived back from the trip of a lifetime after winning a charity auction to hang out near the red carpet during last week’s SAG Awards. Maddox brought along her mom, aunt and cousin for the big event.
“Let’s do it. It’s like the most fun people. They love Robert De Niro and Al Pacino and we all are obsessed with Brad Pitt,” Maddox said.
The Chiefs fan also brought along Chiefs hats that she got from Kansas Sampler in Leawood.
“We just picked the black because we thought he’d probably be in a black tuxedo,” Maddox said.
Pitt, who brought home a SAG Award Sunday night for his role in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” was born and raised in Springfield, Missouri and is a Chiefs fan. Maddox decided to make that work for all of Chiefs Kingdom.
You can see Pitt is clearly grateful as Maddox’ mom made the perfect toss.
“He was just so gracious and he’s so cute,” Maddox said.
Maddox says she’s shocked the hat toss has gone viral.
“I didn’t realize this would happen. It is insane the power of social media and all that,” Maddox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.