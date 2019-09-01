Bills Lions Football

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy runs the ball before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. 

 (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the NFL Network, a new face has been added to the Chiefs roster.

LeSean "Shady" McCoy will now join the Chiefs after being cut from the Bills on Saturday.

According to the NFL Network, it was a $3 million deal and he can earn up to $4 million with incentives.

"Shady" played for coach Andy Reid when he was with the Eagles.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.