KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the NFL Network, a new face has been added to the Chiefs roster.
LeSean "Shady" McCoy will now join the Chiefs after being cut from the Bills on Saturday.
According to the NFL Network, it was a $3 million deal and he can earn up to $4 million with incentives.
"Shady" played for coach Andy Reid when he was with the Eagles.
