Led by Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt, left, and head coach Andy Reid celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL (AP) — Patrick Mahomes needed just the waning minutes of Super Bowl 54 to end a whole lot of frustration.
A championship 50 years in the making for the Kansas City Chiefs.
A two-decade wait for an NFL title for coach Andy Reid.
All it took was falling behind by double digits in the postseason, again. Then Mahomes found his mojo. The 24-year-old quarterback who was selected Super Bowl MVP, led the Chiefs to 21 straight points in the final 6:13 for a 31-20 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.
"We never lost faith," Mahomes said. “That's the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That's what we preached all year long.”
NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after the team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chief's defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes hoists the trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, right, hands the trophy to head coach Andy Reid after the chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan kisses the trophy after his team defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid receives congratulations from broadcaster Terry Bradshaw after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) raises his arms after his team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi (91) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs' players pour a cooler of Gatorade on head coach Andy Reid, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20) knocks the ball from the hands of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) falls into the end zone for a touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The play was called back on a penalty by Kittle. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas City Chiefs Charvarius Ward tackles San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel (19) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens (53) and Bashaud Breeland (21), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, reaches to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs' Jordan Lucas (24), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Travis Kelce (87) take the field before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) falls into the end zone for a touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Singer Shakira, right, performs, during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Singer Shakira performs, during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Singer Shakira performs, during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Firewoks explode over Hard Rock Stadium during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Singer Shakira performs, during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Singer Shakira performs, during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill, rear, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, forces Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to fumble, which Mahomes recovered, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 for their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. Patrick Mahomes guided Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, including a go-ahead 5-yard pass to Damien Williams that survived a replay challenge after Williams tip-toed into the end zone. Mahomes was voted MVP, and coach Andy Reid got his first Super Bowl championship after 21 seasons as a head coach.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel (19) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens (53) and Bashaud Breeland (21), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, reaches to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs' Jordan Lucas (24), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Travis Kelce (87) take the field before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
A Kansas City Chiefs fan celebrates before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Singer Shakira, center, performs, during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill, rear, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, forces Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to fumble, which Mahomes recovered, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
The Chiefs (15-4) trailed 24-0 and 17-7 in their previous playoff games, both in the first half. In the big game, they nearly didn't have time for a comeback.
Kansas City's fans in the crowd of 62,417 at Hard Rock Stadium got little opportunity to chant and do the tomahawk chop as KC fell behind 20-10 in the third quarter. Mahomes even threw his second interception of the night after they fell behind.
But the vaunted 49ers defense wilted late and Mahomes brought the magic that makes him special.
He completed passes of 44 yards to Tyreek Hill and 38 to Sammy Watkins. The touchdowns came on short throws to Travis Kelce to cut the deficit to three and to Damien Williams for the lead. The first NFL title in Chiefs coach Reid's two-decade career was clinched by Williams' 38-yard TD run, sending red-clad Chiefs fans into chants of “Andy!" Andy!"
Uncomfortable and under duress for much of the game, Patrick Mahomes suddenly recaptured his mojo and lifted Andy Reid and the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory, the team's first NFL championship in a half-century.
Reid, 61, won a Super Bowl ring with the 1996 Packers while in charge of tight ends. He's been seeking one as a head coach since being hired by Philadelphia in 1999. The Eagles lost in their only trip to the big game under Reid after the 2004 season.
“This is what it’s all about," Reid said as confetti fell and the Chiefs celebrated the climax of the NFL's 100th season. “What a great team, great coaches. Appreciate every bit of it."
The Kansas City Chiefs had struggled all night to pick up their fizzling offense, and fans who had watched their defense let them down for years looked as if they were going to rue its performance once more on the game's biggest stage. That's when new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense penned a different ending to the script. The Chiefs forced the San Francisco 49ers into a pair of punts in the fourth quarter, when they were facing a double-digit deficit for the third straight game, and that gave Patrick Mahomes and Co. a chance to rally for a 31-20 victory — the first championship for the long-suffering franchise in 50 years.
Mahomes found Hill, whose bobble led to the second San Francisco pick, for 44 yards on a third-and-15 — the first long pass completed by Kansas City. A 20-yard pass interference call on Tarvarius Moore, who had that earlier pick, put the ball at the 1 and Kelce was wide open for the score.
The Chiefs defense, confounded by the Niners' misdirection much of the game, got stingy and forced a three-and-out. Mahomes soon hit Watkins down the right sideline behind Richard Sherman for a 38-yard gain, leading to Williams' first score.
The question the San Francisco defensive backs will spend the offseason asking themselves was probably the same one going through the mind of Patrick Mahomes in the split second that changed the Super Bowl on Sunday.
San Francisco (15-4) had nothing left in the fourth quarter, and its coach, Kyle Shanahan saw yet another late-game meltdown by his team. Three years ago, as offensive coordinator in Atlanta, he was part of the Falcons' Super Bowl collapse and loss in overtime to New England.
“We'll lick our wounds and we'll get over this," Shanahan said.
Kansas City, an original AFL franchise, won the final Super Bowl before the full merger, beating Minnesota in 1970. Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt even coined the phrase Super Bowl.
Now the Hunt family can add a Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Lamar Hunt Trophy earned with the AFC crown.
Kansas City Chiefs are invite to a Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade for our Super Bowl Champions.
“It’s a beautiful trophy," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said. “I’m so happy for our players, coaches and fans. And especially Andy Reid. Nobody deserves this trophy more than Andy Reid."
San Francisco went 4-12 in 2018 and Shanahan was on something of a hot seat this season. He came close to a ring once again, but down the stretch the Niners couldn't slow the no-huddle attack at which Mahomes, Hill, Kelce, Williams and all the other Chiefs excel.
“We have heart,” Mahomes said. "We never give up and those guys around us, the leaders on the team , have that mindset that we never give up."
The fourth quarter fireworks by the Chiefs were along the lines of the expected offensive explosion. Earlier, there were some strong drives but not a lot of huge plays.
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and they overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl.
The 49ers used up nearly six minutes on their opening drive, yet got only Robbie Gould's 38-yard field goal. Kansas City took up 7:26 for its next march, including a fourth-and-1 run by Williams on a direct snap to the 49ers 1. All four Chiefs in the backfield spun around before the snap.
Mahomes took it in to end the 15-play series on a run option.
The 7-3 deficit was the first for San Francisco since Game 15. It soon became 10-3 after Jimmy Garoppolo's ill-advised lob under pressure was intercepted by Bashaud Breeland. Another fourth-down gamble paid off for KC, with Williams gaining 3 on a pitchout. But the Chiefs stalled and Harrison Butker kicked a 31-yard field goal.
San Francisco needed a spark and, as it often has this season, the running game provided it. Gouging the Chiefs in the trenches, the 49ers gained 53 yards on five straight rushes before Garoppolo hit on a pair of passes. The second completion, over the middle to Kyle Juszczyk, saw the fullback look like anything but with a nifty open-field move past safety Daniel Sorensen — perhaps Kansas City's best tackle. J uszczyk surged into the end zone for a 15-yard TD to tie it at 10.
Once more, Garoppolo was brilliant on a drive after being picked off. He improved 39 for 42 for 461 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions with a 136.2 rating on such series after the TD.
Gould's 42-yarder gave the Niners their first lead, capping the opening drive of the second half. Again, their misdirection plays kept the Chiefs off-balance on defense.
As Garoppolo did in the first half, Mahomes then threw into heavy coverage trying to hit Hill and was picked by Fred Warner. It was the first interception of Mahomes in five postseason games.
And it paid off with another efficient series for the Niners, keyed by a 26-yard completion to Kendrick Bourne on third down. Raheem Mostert, the star of the NFC title game, surged in from the 1 for a 20-10 edge.
Hardly unfamiliar territory for Kansas City.
“We have an ability as a team not just on offense, as team, to figure out what the other team is doing and put our foot in the ground and say enough is enough," Kelce said. “It's special."
