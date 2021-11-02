KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Laurent Duvernay-Tardif took to Twitter to thank the Chiefs as he will be going on to join the Jets.
He said the following on Twitter:
"Words cannot express how grateful I am to the Kansas City Chiefs organization. They made my dream come true by drafting me in 2014. Thank to Coach Reid who believed in me and supported me throughout my whole career to pursue both medical school and pro football, my two passions. Winning the Super Bowl in 2020 with this team will forever be one of my proudest moments.
The the Chiefs fans, thank you for your support throughout all these years. You embraced me with open arms and made a French-Canadian feel right at home in the middle of the Midwest.
My memories in Kansas City could not have been possible without you.
To the fans in Canada, thank you for your continued support.
. . .
Saying goodbye to KC is not an easy decision. When I opted out last year, I promised myself to do everything in my power to come back on the field. Joining the Jets gives me the best opportunity to play.
I'm excited for the next step of my journey and to be a part of the New York Jets organization. I believe strongly in what they are building and I am very thankful to be a part of it. Thank you to Joe Douglas and Coach Saleh for your trust in me. Go Jets!"
