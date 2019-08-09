KCTV5 launches Snapchat geo-filters for fans to use at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs Kingdom, football has finally returned to Kansas City!
And to help celebrate, KCTV5 News has launched some amazing Snapchat geo-filter for fans to use at Arrowhead Stadium this season.
>> Click here to add KCTV5 News on Snapchat! <<
All you need to do is take a snap inside the stadium and swipe left on your preview screen to see what it looks like. Then, send us your snaps from the game using the hashtag #KCTV5LR.
Plus, make sure you’re following KCTV5 News on Facebook and Twitter for all things Chiefs.
Happy snapping!
