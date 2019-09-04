KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new member of the Kansas City Chiefs family is making a splash on social media.
A tweet sent by actor, KCK native and diehard Chiefs fan Eric Stonestreet shows how Coach Andy Reid's “younger brother" Randy tries to connect with the team over the intricacies of dessert options.
"You know, the Reid brothers, we know a lot about food. We know a lot about what tastes good,” Randy explains in the clip.
The younger brother, who bears an awfully strong resemblence to Stonestreet, proceeds to share how “Himalayan sea salt” is a must for soft serve to players and coaches, including tight end Travis Kelce.
Tomorrow you will meet Randy Reid, younger brother of @chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Randy is kinda like a Kansas tornado. You know he’s coming but there is not a lot you can do to stop it. In the meantime, here’s a little taste.🍦#GiveRandyaRing pic.twitter.com/vrSGHX2BFG— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) September 4, 2019
Stonestreet shared the video with a message saying the public would fully meet Randy on Thursday and described the younger Reid as “kinda like a Kansas tornado. You know he’s coming but there is not a lot you can do to stop it.’
The actor also posted tagged the video #GiveRandyARing.
The Chiefs kick off the season Sunday at Jacksonville.
