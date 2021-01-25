KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Monday, the Kansas City Sports Commission, along with the support of the Chiefs, has decided not to host a public celebration or parade if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.
"This decision was made with the goal of protecting the health, safety and well-being of fans, players, team personnel and the larger Kansas City community," their news release said.
“We are so disappointed that we won’t be able to execute a parade or citywide celebration,” said Kathy Nelson, President & CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission. “Should the opportunity for celebration present itself, we are considering some options for the future when it is once again safe to gather. But we want to encourage everyone to focus on cheering the Chiefs to victory safely and to follow the health and safety guidelines that are currently in place.”
“We certainly understand and support the city’s decision. We hope that this journey ends with a victory in Tampa and if that’s the case, we will continue to work with the experts to celebrate safely when the time is appropriate”, said Mark Donovan, President of the Kansas City Chiefs.
“In order to ensure that our players, their families, and all of Chiefs Kingdom remain safe, the City of Kansas City — in consultation with our local health leaders and with support from the Kansas City Chiefs — has made the decision to forgo a victory celebration should the Chiefs defend their World Champion title next month in Tampa,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
“While we all wish we could celebrate a Super Bowl win down Grand Boulevard again with hundreds of thousands of fans, it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to put our players’ and fans’ safety at risk by hosting an in-person celebration,” Mayor Lucas said. “We are still fighting a pandemic that has already taken nearly 2,000 lives in our region alone, and our top priority will continue to be keeping our region safe. As Chiefs Kingdom has done all season long, we look forward to responsibly cheering on our Chiefs to another Super Bowl win.”
