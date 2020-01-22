KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’re one of those people that has to get new Chiefs gear every season, just to have the latest, well even you will probably be floored by a local man’s hat collection.
Darren Stringberg’s dad spent decades collecting Chiefs caps. Traditional red, animal print and even Looney Tunes ones.
“There are no two hats that are the same in this room,” Stringberg said.
Stringberg inherited the hat collection from his dad, who died in 2016, followed by his mom two years later.
“My parents weren’t fans, they were fanatics,” Stringberg said.
His parents Dave and Jan Stringberg were regulars at Chiefs signing events, they earned two other names.
“My dad was known as ‘Dave The Hat Man’ and my mom was known as the ‘Pin Lady’ because she has a vest that was about 15 pounds full of pins,” Stringberg said.
And it’s not just ball caps. There are two hard hats, a fire hat, and a cap with a built-in transistor radio. AM and FM! From the analog era. Plus, boxes and boxes of other stuff, like the vest, jammed in the attic, not easily accessible for our exploration today.
As the collection grew, Stringberg and his dad developed a color-coded system with the caps strung on chains, so he could be certain there were no duplicates.
At some point, Stringberg’s aunt made a board to keep count of Dave’s hats. The numbers are like dice, so Dave could add as he went along. The current count is 683, after Stringberg gave some to relatives as keepsakes.
“We decided to give each of the grandkids a couple of grandpa’s hats to make sure they had something to remember him by,” Stringberg said.
No one has added to the collection in 10 years, but if the Chiefs bring it home on Super Bowl Sunday, Stringberg will be sure to add a Super Bowl Champions hat.
“I will happily buy that one just to round it up to 684. Not a problem,” Stringberg said.
