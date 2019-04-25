KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It’s official: Frank Clark is the latest addition to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The fifth-year defensive end is coming from Seattle for this year’s first-round draft pick and next year’s second round choice.
The teams also swapped third-round picks for this year, moving the Chiefs up to the 84th pick from the 92nd.
Kansas City General Manager Brett Veach described the move as “mutually beneficial” for the Chiefs and Seahawks and said he thinks Clark will bring a lot to the team’s defense.
“We believe Frank is a premier player in this league and an elite pass rusher,” Veach said in a release. “In his four seasons in Seattle, he established himself as a leader in the locker room, and we’re looking forward to bringing him here to help our defense.”
Head Coach Andy Reid noted Clark’s physical style will help the defense against multiple offensive looks.
“We’re happy to add Frank to our team,” Reid said. “Competing against him and watching his film, you can see how physical and impressive he is in both the run and the pass game. He’s young and has consistently played at a high level since he entered the league.”
Clark is the latest of a number of new faces joining the Chiefs defense, including new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and player additions like Tyrann Mathieu and Alex Okafor.
