KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The NFL Draft has become a huge off-season draw for football fans across the country, and now the big event is coming to Kansas City.
The NFL announced at its annual Spring League Meeting Wednesday that the 2023 NFL Draft will be coming to KC and will take place in the area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.
The event, which was held earlier this year in Nashville, brings together fans as they get their first look at the players that will be joining their favorite team.
In making the announcement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell cited the passion of Chiefs fans as a factor in the decision.
"We are excited to work with the Kansas City Chiefs, the City of Kansas City, and the Kansas City Sports Commission to showcase the area for a week-long celebration of football that will be watched by millions of fans,” Goodell said. “We know Chiefs fans will come out to celebrate along with thousands of fans from teams around the country for an incredible experience as we welcome the next generation of NFL players.”
In addition to the actual draft, the league’s NFL Draft Experience fan festival will give fans a chance to test their football skills, check out interactive exhibits, get player autographs and even take a picture with the legendary Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt welcomed the news, calling it a “historic day” for the city and for Chiefs Kingdom, while pointing out the effort by the Kansas City Sports Commission to bring the event to Kansas City.
“This is a historic day for Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, and we are thrilled to be named the host city for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Hunt told reporters. “Today’s announcement would not have been possible without the tireless work of Kathy Nelson, the Kansas City Sports Commission and the Kansas City civic community. It was a tremendous team effort, and we look forward to continuing to work together to showcase Kansas City on the national stage in 2023. Chiefs Kingdom is home to the most passionate fans in the world, and I know they will make Kansas City proud as the host of one of the NFL’s premiere events.”
The 2023 #NFLDraft is coming to Kansas City!@SportKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/pRlHVmNPKR— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 22, 2019
“Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom are thrilled to have been selected by the NFL to host this prestigious event,” Kathy Nelson, President & CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, added. “Hometown pride runs deep in the Midwest. We are excited to show the world our unparalleled passion for sports - especially our passion for professional football. Fans from every corner of the country should look forward to experiencing Kansas City’s hospitality, our vibrant food scene, innovative neighborhoods, historic attractions and a whole lot of fun in 2023. Thank you to our city leaders, our community partners and the Kansas City Chiefs for the collaborative effort in attracting the NFL Draft to our region.”
The Kansas City Sports Commission has been working for years to bring the draft to Kansas City, and if last month's event is any indication, the draft will be big business for the city.
#KC may be a #FirstRoundPick! With @Chiefs & other local partners, we’ve submitted our expression of interest to @NFL to host the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/0tr7gast4a— KC Sports Commission (@SportKC) August 15, 2017
The Nashville draft attracted more than 600,000 fans and was viewed on multiple broadcast and digital networks. City officials said the event also brought nearly $133 million in direct spending to local businesses.
Next year’s draft will happen in Las Vegas as that city prepares for its first season hosting the Raiders. Cleveland will host the draft in 2021, but there is no host city yet determined for the 2022 event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.