KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field on Sunday night, it's a guarantee that members of the Mirable family will be in attendance.
The family has been going to Chiefs games for more than half a century and were among the first season ticket holders.
“Never missed a game, I’ve been out of town and flown home to make it,” Leonard Mirable, Chiefs fan, said.
It was a December game in 2017 when Mirable’s restaurant Jasper's, was just too busy.
Decades later, Jasper’s is as much of a Kansas City legacy as the Chiefs.
All three generations of the Mirable family will be at Arrowhead on Sunday cheering, ‘GO CHIEFS!’
KCTV5 is the home of the Chiefs for AFC Championship Sunday, with the Price Chopper Pregame Show at 10 a.m., KCTV5 Road to Atlanta at 1 p.m. and kickoff at 5:40 p.m.
