Members of the Mirable family have been going to Chiefs games for more than half a century as being one of the first season ticket holders.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field on Sunday night, it's a guarantee that members of the Mirable family will be in attendance.

The family has been going to Chiefs games for more than half a century and were among the first season ticket holders.

“Never missed a game, I’ve been out of town and flown home to make it,” Leonard Mirable, Chiefs fan, said.

It was a December game in 2017 when Mirable’s restaurant Jasper's, was just too busy.

Decades later, Jasper’s is as much of a Kansas City legacy as the Chiefs.

All three generations of the Mirable family will be at Arrowhead on Sunday cheering, ‘GO CHIEFS!’

KCTV5 is the home of the Chiefs for AFC Championship Sunday, with the Price Chopper Pregame Show at 10 a.m., KCTV5 Road to Atlanta at 1 p.m. and kickoff at 5:40 p.m.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.