KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you set football stats aside, most fans call Bob Sutton a good guy.

After Sunday’s gut wrenching loss to the Patriots, many of those same fans were more than ready to say goodbye.

“It's the play of a lifetime. Dee Ford is lined up in the neutral zone or the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl,” Kevin Kietzman who is the host of “Between the Lines” Sports Radio 810 WHB, said.

If you ask Kietzman, that play was the play that finalized the Chiefs season and Sutton’s career with the team.

“I would have rather won the game and gotten to the Super Bowl and dealt with Bob Sutton further down the road, if that meant Bob Sutton was back next year but we had a Super Bowl parade, I can live with that,” Kietzman stated.

“Just get this defense to be a C average student,” Brad Fanning of “The Drive” 610 Sports Radio, said.

Fanning said if the Chiefs defense could do that, the team would be headed to the Super Bowl.

“You missed an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl with one of the greatest offenses in the history of the NFL. Change needed to be made and I'm glad it was done quick,” Fanning explained.

“I believe it was the right thing to fire Mr. Sutton and that you can hold him responsible for the failure to line up appropriately. Just as I find the failure of everyone to line up appropriately all season long,” Jennifer, who is a Chiefs fan, voiced.