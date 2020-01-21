KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Football legend Joe Montana is making bets on the Super Bowl.
He tweeted a photo saying, "you heard me first. I guarantee my team will win the Super Bowl."
You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!! pic.twitter.com/WAndTV2hBN— Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) January 20, 2020
Montana played with the San Francisco 49ers from 1979 to 1992. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993 and played there until his retirement in 1995.
He also had some kind words to say about Kansas City in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
He told the newspaper, "the thing about Kansas City, it doesn't matter whether they're winning or losing, that fan base is ridiculous."
"Over the years, I don't think that stadium has ever been empty. Those people there support that team and that organization like none you've seen," he said.
Now those are some nice words from the Comeback Kid, Chiefs Kingdom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.