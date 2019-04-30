KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles will sign a one-day contract with Kansas City to retire as a member of the team, per a report by 610 Sports Radio.
The now 32-year-old back was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft, beginning a nine-year stint with the team. During that time, Charles recorded a franchise-leading 7,260 yards and an NFL record 5.5 yards per carry.
Between 2008-2014, Charles would be named to the AP All-Pro team two times in addition to four appearances in the Pro Bowl.
The All-Pro running back’s career in Kansas City came to an end following the 2016 season. Charles started in just five games with the Chiefs after tearing his ACL in the fall of 2015.
From there, Charles’ career faded quietly as he bounced from the Denver Broncos to the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording a combined 75 rushing attempts between the two seasons.
Earlier this year, Charles toyed with the idea of retirement in an interview with TMZ.
“[Retirement] is in the air right now,” Charles said in the March interview. “I’m going to sit down with my family and try to go through the process of what’s the best thing for me and us, and I’ll move on from there [with] what my wife and my advisors say.”
For complete updates and analysis on the Kansas City Chiefs, be sure to follow our team at KCTV5 Locker Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.