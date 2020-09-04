KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fans are now less than a week away from getting to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the first time since winning the Super Bowl, and fans looking to be at Arrowhead for the game may be in luck.

Tickets for the NFL Kickoff went on sale to season ticket holders on Monday, August 24, but they didn’t sell out. That means that tickets still remain, with Jackson County residents getting their opportunity to get their hands on them Friday morning.

Beginning at 9 a.m., Jackson County residents can go online to purchase tickets. Tickets won’t be able to be purchased over the phone, and fans will need to use a promo code for their online purchase, something they’ll receive in their emails.

The tickets available are for the first three Chiefs games. Tickets sold will be grouped into “pods” and all purchases will be limited to six tickets. Due to CDC guidelines, the ticket purchaser must buy all tickets within the selected pod and attend with people they know.

Fans may experience a bit of sticker shock as ticket prices have indeed gotten way pricier this year.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan backs the price increase, saying the prices are set the way they are because the tickets are only being sold as single-game tickets and are in-line with market value.

“The person that buys a ticket to our Houston Texans game today at the price that we're selling at can put that on the secondary market that minute and make more money,” Donovan said. “Hundreds of dollars more, based on location. In some cases, a $400 ticket is going for a thousand dollars on the secondary marketplace. So, what we're trying to do is be fair, but represent the market.”

If the tickets don’t sell out to Jackson County residents, they’ll then go on sale to the entire public. Fans not wanting to wait to see if they can get one of those tickets can already make a purchase through a second-hand ticket distributor, but they should be ready for a steep bill.

According to the Ticketmaster NFL Ticket Exchange website, seats in the upper bowl at Arrowhead are going for upwards of $450 with lower bowl tickets topping $1,600 apiece.