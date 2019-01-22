JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's no secret that Kansas City loves the Chiefs, and now one Missouri lawmaker wants to spread that love to the entire state.
The lawmaking process began in the senate lounge Tuesday, as Jackson County lawmaker Kiki Curls introduced a piece of legislation that's a break from the norm.
“We're really excited about this resolution and we're hoping to get it over the finish line,” Curls said. “There are a few instances where we can have a little fun in the capitol. It's something a little more lighthearted."
Missouri residents may remember some of the state’s official symbols from civics class. The state bird is the bluebird, the state tree is the dogwood and the state animal is the Missouri mule.
There are dozens of items on this list, but many legislators believe it's missing something.
“Mr. Chairman, this resolution states to designate the Kansas City Chiefs as the official professional football team of the state of Missouri,” Curls said during the initial hearing Tuesday.
While not quite on the same level as a state symbol, Curls' resolution would create a designation that would show Missouri’s support for the state's one and only NFL franchise.
“We just had a great game and generally all of us are excited about it,” Curls said. “We're excited for our city and for our state.”
Representatives from the Chiefs organization were also at the state capitol to voice their support for the measure, and some lawmakers requested to hear from quarterback Patrick Mahomes once Curtis' resolution reaches the senate floor.
Curls expressed.
