KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If there's not already a female NFL player by 2043, maybe Patrick Mahomes' daughter will be the first.

The Chiefs star quarterback and fiancee Brittany Matthews on Wednesday took to Instagram to release a video showing the sex of their baby -- and it's a girl on the way, Chiefs Kingdom. 

The power couple announced in September that Matthews is pregnant. They have not announced a due date.

