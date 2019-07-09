JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fans know that Chiefs Kingdom stretches across the globe, but now the team is getting special from its home state.
Governor Mike Parson signed a resolution Tuesday naming the Kansas City Chiefs as the official NFL team for the state of Missouri.
The Chiefs have called Kansas City home since 1963, when owner Lamar Hunt brought the former Dallas Texans north.
“For over 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs have played an important role in the city and the state,” Parson said. “Sports are a big part of Missouri’s heritage, and we are proud to have the Chiefs represent our great state in the NFL.”
Jackson County lawmaker Kiki Curls introduced legislation during the Chiefs playoff run early this year to get the state to consider the recognition.
“We just had a great game and generally all of us are excited about it,” Curls told KCTV5 News in January. “We're excited for our city and for our state.”
The resolution was one of a number of measures the governor signed Tuesday, including HB 677, a bill which authorizes funding for the Enterprise Center in St. Louis and extends existing funding for both Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium.
The Chiefs start training camp in St. Joseph later this month.
