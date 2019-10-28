KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It was the worst-case scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs, something that fans dared not even talk about at the risk of speaking it into reality – a Chiefs team without Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t be a team at all.
Dreams of the organization’s first Super Bowl win in nearly 50 years would become a fantasy instead of being something fans talked about as a goal for the next season. An injury to Mahomes would mean the end of the season.
Yet on October 17, on an abnormally warm night inside Empower Field in Denver, that worse-case scenario became reality for the team and Chiefs Kingdom as Mahomes went down on the Denver 3-yard line and the stands went silent.
Kansas City still went on to win the game with backup quarterback Matt Moore at the helm. Things worked out that night, but looking at the next stretch of games, fans felt like the injury to the reigning NFL MVP couldn’t have come at a worse time.
The news came later that Mahomes’ injury was the best-case scenario. He would be out for anywhere from three to six weeks after his knee popped out of place, but there was no major damage. By Friday, it was decided that Matt Moore, the backup who just months earlier was a high school football coach, would likely lead the Chiefs offense for the foreseeable future.
Sure, Moore was decent quarterback. His last season in the NFL was back in 2017, when he played in four games for the Miami Dolphins. His stats weren’t terrible, with a 61% completion rate, four touchdowns and an average of seven yards per pass attempt.
The stats weren’t bad, but they didn’t seem like enough, either. And add to the fact that he’d only run scout team for the Chiefs, the confidence in Moore as a starter was slim at best.
As Mahomes was relegated to his new spot on the sideline, it became easy to assume the worst for this team.
Yet there were new questions to ask, perhaps more positive ones: What if not having QB1 for a few weeks could be the best thing to happen to the Chiefs this season? What if have Mahomes on the sideline was exactly what this team needed?
It’s safe to say every Chiefs fan from sea to shining sea will be happy when he comes back, but as far as the Chiefs Super Bowl hopes, a non-critical Mahomes injury in mid-season feels like the best-case scenario.
Even though Kansas City lost to the Packers on Sunday night, it was probably the best the team has played the entire season. Why? Because there was no Patrick Mahomes to bail them out. There was no Mahomes to go out there and throw something together to make it work. Fans saw a football team playing systematically and with purpose.
It wasn’t the Sunday Night matchup fans wanted. “Rodgers vs. Moore” wasn’t going to sell-out Arrowhead Stadium or put up record TV numbers. But somehow it ended up being one of the best matchups for the league this season and showed Chiefs fans what the team is really made of.
The game started slowly for the Chiefs and it looked like it might be a runaway for the Packers as they went up 14-0 in the first quarter and KC missed a field goal. Aaron Rodgers looked unstoppable and the Chiefs offense seemed hesitant to throw a pass any further than five yards.
It felt like the remaining three quarters might be unwatchable for Chiefs Kingdom as Kansas City struggled to get a game plan going.
Then, in the second quarter, it all suddenly… clicked.
With the Chiefs on the Green Bay 29, Moore faked a handoff, fooling a pair of Packers defenders. Retreating another five yards to the 40 as the defensive line closed in, Moore launched a 29-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Travis Kelce.
It turned that the Chiefs offense was just heating up, with Mecole Hardman hauling in a 30-yard TD pass to tie things at 14 just five minutes later. Kansas City would score 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to take the lead at half time.
Arrowhead was buzzing, and it suddenly felt like all hope was not lost. Moore was gaining confidence with a full corps of healthy receivers to aid him, and it looked like a win might not be a long shot. Maybe they could do this.
The Chiefs defense, which has struggled in recent games, was just as impressive against a Super Bowl-worthy Packers team. Despite missing three major players in Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Kendall Fuller, fans saw them at their best on Sunday night.
Five sacks on Rodgers and four tackles for loss. Charvarius Ward cleanly broke up game-making passes that, in previous seasons, may have ended in pass interference calls. And no matter how hard they tried, the Packers line could not stop Tanoh Kpassagnon, who had two sacks of his own.
The Kansas City defense held one of the best offenses in the league to just three points through the entire second and third quarters, setting up a fourth quarter showdown in which Green Bay came out on top.
This is not about a Chiefs loss, though. It’s probably safe to say that, without Mahomes, most fans were prepared for a loss on Sunday. This is about what fans found out about this Chiefs team: When faced with a choice: how would KC mentally react to Mahomes’ injury?
As fans, and the Packers, found out, the team reacted with fire. Instead of reacting like most fans and letting the injury signal the end of the season and their Super Bowl hopes, they fought back. They played harder and more cleanly than they have this season. Instead of making excuses, they made plays. Without Mahomes to put the game on his back, it became a team effort.
The Chiefs aren’t out of the woods yet. Yes, they put on an impressive performance, maybe their best, against one of the toughest teams in the league, led by the new MVP-favorite.
But this was just one game. Mahomes could be back next week, or he could be out until Week 13. The question is, will they keep this going for as long as he’s gone, and will they keep it going when he returns?
If the answer is yes, this team could win a Super Bowl. It’s no question that this team is physically capable. They have the talent, the speed, the drive - and without Mahomes, they’re learning how to use it.
