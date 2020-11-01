KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs take on the Jets at noon on KCTV5 News.
Here is a list of Chiefs inactives:
- WR Sammy Watkins
- RB DeAndre Washington
- LB Darius Harris
- DE Demone Harris
- OT Mitchell Schwartz
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones
- DT Khalen Saunders
Here is a list of Jets inactives:
- QB James Morgan
- K Sam Ficken
- WR Breshad Perriman
- LB Blake Cashman
- OL Jimmy Murray
- OL Cameron Clark
- WR Jamison Crowder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.