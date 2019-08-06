Mahomes Magic Crunch cereal HyVee

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Customers looking for a sweet magical crunch that features Patrick Mahomes might not need to wait much longer.

Fans have been demanding more Mahomes Magical Crunch cereal after Kansas City area Hy-Vee stores sold out of the breakfast treat.

Representatives with Hy-Vee told KCTV5 News that they expect to receive their next shipment of the quarterback’s cereal on August 18.

However, Hy-Vee's Kansas City Marketing Director Shelby Summerville said that is not a firm timeline, so fans may want to keep an eye out for when the cereal returns to store shelves.

