KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Customers looking for a sweet magical crunch that features Patrick Mahomes might not need to wait much longer.
Fans have been demanding more Mahomes Magical Crunch cereal after Kansas City area Hy-Vee stores sold out of the breakfast treat.
Representatives with Hy-Vee told KCTV5 News that they expect to receive their next shipment of the quarterback’s cereal on August 18.
However, Hy-Vee's Kansas City Marketing Director Shelby Summerville said that is not a firm timeline, so fans may want to keep an eye out for when the cereal returns to store shelves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.