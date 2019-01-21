WHITEHOUSE, TX (KCTV) -- Nowhere in the state of Texas will you find trees taller than the pines of East Texas.
Driving a hundred miles southeast of Dallas, they begin to line the highway. You see them peak near Tyler, Texas, all the way down to Whitehouse, the home of Patrick Mahomes.
Athletes in Whitehouse have a mantra.
“Beast Texas,” Mahomes’ former Whitehouse teammate, Coleman Patterson says.
"Just a different edge to you,” says former Wildcat Ryan Cheatham. “Once you get on the field it's kind of like a switch turns on."
Mahomes has used the hashtag #bEast Texas on occasion. The area breeds toughness. Earl Campbell, the “Tyler Rose” himself, grew up near Whitehouse. But Mahomes has put Whitehouse on the map.
“Nobody ever made fun of his voice because it’s what we were used to,” Patterson says.
These guys see and hear Mahomes in ways those of us in Kansas City can’t.
“I’ve grown up with him so long it’s just hard for me to notice,” says Cheatham.
Many stories Mahomes’ friends, former coaches and teachers tell, only they know.
"I remember his senior year,” says Mahomes’ AP Physics teacher, Lana Hood. “It was time to apply for colleges and get those scholarships in. Patrick came to me, he's like Miss Hood, I'm really nervous, he was like, "I forgot to apply to Texas Tech and I'm afraid they're not gonna let me in. I was like Patrick, don't worry. Why don't you call Coach Kingsbury, I think you're going to be okay."
Jake Parker remembers the at-bat.
"We were up by a lot, back in the day, we usually were,” Parker says. “And he was like, hey I'm gonna go up there left handed. And we’re like, I don’t know if you should do that.”
Mahomes stepped in the batter’s box anyway.
“So we're like he's gonna hit lefty and with a wood bat. Goes up there, first pitch I think, hits a home run and we're like, wow, that's amazing."
"He used to always freakin snap his toes,” Cheatham recalls. “It takes the big toe and the side toe and, dude, most annoying thing ever, especially at midnight when you're trying to go to bed and you've got a game at 8 AM."
Mrs. Hood remembers something else along those lines.
"Whenever he's concentrating that tongue came out,” she says. “When he's taking his test when I look up that's what I see. You know I still see it when he's playing.”
Chad Parker coached Mahomes’ little league baseball teams.
"When I see Andy Reid sit on the sideline with Patrick, I remember Patrick telling me ‘hey coach I'm seeing this I think we should do this.’ I said, ‘yeah let's do it.’"
Parker is a lawyer in Whitehouse. He says Mahomes would be, too.
You know, if it wasn’t for sports.
"He had a big reputation because of his father."
Pat Mahomes, major league pitcher. Quite the act to follow.
"You could see especially cause his dad coached, too,” Cheatham says. “You could see, they had a different kind of persona about them while they were out there."
"It's on a whole different level of competition than most people are comfortable with or used to,” says Adam Cook, Mahomes’ head football coach his senior year and offensive coordinator in years prior.
Competition made Mahomes and his friends tick. Senior year, it threatened to divide them.
"Battle going on between two best friends when they're competing with each other,” Cook says. “But yet they're still friends throughout."
In Mahomes’ junior year, he and Cheatham both had every right to be the Wildcats’ starting quarterback. Only one would win out. After splitting time earlier in the season, finally, on a rainy night against Sulphur Springs High School, Cook left Mahomes in the game for the second half.
"You could just tell it was that time for him to step in and he led us to a lot of yards and a lot of points,” Parker says.
The rest is history.
"At the end of the game,” Cook recalls, “Cheatham and I are in there with each other huddled up in tears but we knew it, I remember him looking at me and he just said, ‘coach, it's my pride.’"
"At the time all it was a starting high school quarterback spot,” Cheatham says with a laugh. “So for me to look beyond and see him doing things like this, it's just crazy."
Fast forward to 2018. While you’re watching, Mahomes’ best friends are texting.
“We have a group message that we're all kind of locked into while the game's going on,” Cheatham says.
"He'll usually send a text, to kind of get everything going, like let's go get it,” says Patterson.
Mahomes’ childhood buddies have had the inside scoop on the likely league MVP ever since middle school. Tayyab Mohammad remembers one game during freshman year in high school, when Mahomes played defensive back.
“I actually remember freshman year, they moved like 3 guys up to varsity,” Mohammad says. “He got to go in the game and like 3 or 4 plays in, he got a pick as a freshman moved up on varsity, wasn't supposed to play and that tells you enough about him."
Why did Mahomes only get three college football offers?
Cook remembers, "There was always that part of me that thought he might just play baseball."
The Detroit Tigers drafted Mahomes in the 37th round of the Major League Baseball draft. He hit the mid-90s with his fastball as a talented pitcher, even outdueling Michael Kopech, now the top-rated pitching prospect in the major leagues. Not to mention, baseball was in Patrick’s DNA.
“He was thinking about baseball over football,” says Mohammad.
The big football schools passed.
"I take him to LSU junior day,” recalls Chad Parker. “Nobody even knew who he was. They're asking ‘how tall is your mother, how long is her wingspan.’ I was like,’ y'all don't know Patrick Mahomes?’”
Mohammad said, "When he talked to us he didn't seem sure what he was gonna do until he just one day decided."
Adam Cook has a theory.
"There's nothing like playing quarterback.,” he says. In September, he spoke to Patrick along with his aunt. “We asked Patrick after his first game with the Chiefs, what was the best part of it? He said the best part was going out of the tunnel. There's nothing like it."
The NFL has seen nothing quite like Mahomes, who throws sidearm in ways that baffle the brain and makes plays using improvisational skills unheard of for a first-year starter. That last part dates back to Whitehouse, too.
Jake Parker smiles.
"My coach won't like this but if we didn't want to run the ball, we'd just do a sign right here like slant, fade."
"By the playoffs we would do it almost every other play,” says Cheatham.
Parker continues.
"First play of the game, call a run play and, nah, we'll check that and throw a fade. Then we scored."
Folks here insist Mahomes’ greatest asset isn’t his cannon of an arm.
"His mental creativity and dexterity are greater than his arm,” says Chad Parker.
Leigh Steinberg is Mahomes’ agent.
"He has what's called an eidetic memory, which means he can actually remember every play he's ever played."
Whitehouse will always be known as the place that made Patrick Mahomes. They know how much he made for himself.
"Patrick knows what it is that he wants,” says Cook. “I think he's known for a long time that he wanted to be a professional athlete."
But in chasing his dreams, Whitehouse was always there for Mahomes. On draft night, the footage shows Patterson and Parker in the background as Mahomes is drafted, with others nearby.
"We had everybody around us that was kind of a part of the journey and to be able to share that moment with him was incredible,” says Patterson.
"There's a lot of us in our friend group,” Cheatham says. “He's just one of the pieces that fits into the perfect puzzle."
Still in East Texas, those stories of the kid with the big arm whose dad played pro ball will always reside somewhere between the pines.
"I remember the first time I coached him,” says Brent Kelley, Mahomes’ basketball coach his senior year at Whitehouse. “He made a pass, got a rebound, was falling down, threw it the length of the court, hit a guy in stride for a layup. I told one of my buddies after the game, man I'm coaching a pro. Never forget it. He was like, oh, whatever. I was like I don't know what sport he's gonna play but he's gonna be a professional athlete."
