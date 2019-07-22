KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Patrick Mahomes is already a legend on the field at Arrowhead Stadium, and now the Chiefs quarterback is joining the team of another Kansas City institution.
Mahomes will be featured as one of the 2019 Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments figures, giving fans the chance to show their love of Chiefs Kingdom on their Christmas tree.
The “Making the Play” ornament, which will be made available in stores and online October 5, will be the third Mahomes-themed ornament released by the Kansas City-based company.
Hallmark’s Carrie Bratcher told KCTV5 News that the company released a ceramic ornament with Mahomes in February shortly after the announcement that he won the NFL’s MVP award. She also said that a Mahomes jersey ornament came out earlier this month.
The trio are joined by two other Chief’s themed ornaments, giving KC a dominating presence among the 27 NFL-themed ornaments currently offered by Hallmark.
Mahomes joins a long list of Chiefs to be commemorated as Keepsake ornaments, including teammate Travis Kelce and legends like Tony Gonzalez, Jamaal Charles, Joe Montana and Marcus Allen.
The Chiefs QB’s appeal is not limited to just things to hang on the tree, Bratcher explained. A push Itty Bittys Patrick Mahomes has been a huge hit with fans, as have two different puzzles featuring Mahomes.
Bratcher noted that fans in Kansas City show a lot of love to their hometown heroes, saying that shoppers emptied stores of Salvador Perez items just a few years ago during the Royals World Series runs.
To see the ornaments or other Mahomes-inspired items, visit Hallmark.com.
