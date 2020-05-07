KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s Super Bowl champion Chiefs are the talk of the NFL and will play five primetime games in 2020.
This is a full breakdown of Kansas City’s 2020 NFL regular season schedule as Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look to defend their Super Bowl trophy.
Sept. 10, Week 1: vs. Houston Texans, 7:20 TNF on NBC
Bring out those Super Bowl rings, the 2020 NFL regular season kicks off in primetime at Arrowhead with plenty of storylines from last year’s divisional playoff round matchup. This time the Texans (10-6 in 2019) will come to town knowing full well not to pack it up after one quarter, after Kansas City dug itself a 24-0 hole, only to comeback and win 51-31, knocking Houston out of the playoffs for the second time in their last three trips. The Texans no longer have star wide out DeAndre Hopkins, but still bring fire power in Deshaun Watson, Will Fuller and J.J. Watt. Houston did get a week six victory in KC last year and have reached the postseason four of the last five seasons under Bill O’Brien. A matchup of Mahomes and Watson, selected just two picks apart in the 2017 draft, will always garner national attention. The Chiefs have won five straight season openers.
Sept. 20, Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 on KCTV5
It’s a new era for the Chargers (5-11 in 2019) playing in the team’s brand-new LA stadium with the Rams and going without Phillip Rivers on the sideline for the first time since 2003. Anthony Lynn enters year four after taking a big step back in 2019, dropping from 12 wins to five, with 10 of the Charger’s 11 losses coming by 10 points or fewer. Enter Tyrod Taylor and sixth overall pick Justin Herbert battling at quarterback, with passing options in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler, and the Chargers will likely play the Chiefs close like always before. But much like the rest of the division, they’ll have to overcome bad recent history, as KC has beaten Los Angeles in 11 of their last 12 meetings.
Sept. 28, Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens, 7:15 MNF on ESPN
The most highly anticipated game of the NFL season, Baltimore (14-2 in 2019) vs. Kansas City pits 2019’s top two AFC teams against each other, along with two of the league’s premiere stars. Mahomes and QB Lamar Jackson are the last two NFL MVP winners and last two players to grace the Madden cover. Still 23 and 24 years old respectively, Mahomes and Jackson represent the NFL’s new era, draw massive national appeal and could serve as a conference championship preview. The team’s last two meetings at Arrowhead have not disappointed, with the 4th and 9 conversion in 2018 as KC beat Baltimore in OT, followed by a five point win in 2019.
Oct. 4, Week 4: vs. New England Patriots, 3:25 on KCTV5
At this point, no one knows for sure who will be under center as Patriots (12-4 in 2019) starting quarterback when this game is played, but we do know Tom Brady won’t be on the New England sideline for the first time since 1999. Regardless, Bill Belichick still has six Super Bowl rings on his resume and helmed the league’s best defense last year, giving up just 14.4 points per game. Both teams have plenty of recent history after playing each other six times in six years, twice in the playoffs, with an even 3-3 record. Four of the last five meetings have come in Foxborough, but this time New England will travel to Arrowhead, where they last beat KC in the 2018 AFC title game.
Oct. 11, Week 5: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 12:00 on KCTV5
For a moment, the Raiders (7-9 in 2019) looked to be hanging with an injured Chiefs team in 2019, before losing five of their last six and stumbling out of Oakland for good. Now in year one as the Las Vegas Raiders, John Gruden, Derek Car and Josh Jacobs look regain the team’s 2016 form that won 12 games. Trying to keep up with KC, the Raiders drafted three wide receivers in the first three rounds, highlighted by Alabama’s Henry Ruggs. But Andy Reid has had the silver and black’s number since coming to town, winning 10 of the last 11 meetings. Las Vegas still has a good shot at second in the west and maybe taking one of the final wild card spots, hoping to reach the playoffs for just the second time since losing the Super Bowl in 2002.
Oct. 15, Week 6: at Buffalo Bills, 7:20 TNF on NFL Network
Buffalo (10-6 in 2019) reached the playoffs for just the second time in 20 years in 2019, and nearly knocked off the Texans in the wild card round. Josh Allen and Sean McDermott hope to challenge New England for new AFC East supremacy, while their defense allowed just 16.5 points per game last year, second fewest in the NFL. Along with newly acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Buffalo presents a tough road test.
Oct. 25, Week 7: at Denver Broncos, 3:25 on KCTV5
Even though Denver (7-9 in 2019) has yet to turn in a double-digit win season since winning the Super Bowl in 2015, the Broncos oddly enter 2020 with a little momentum. Former Mizzou star and Lee's Summit native Drew Lock took over at quarterback and won four of Denver’s final five games, with the only loss coming at Arrowhead. Lock showed signs of being a potential franchise QB, throwing seven touchdowns with two interceptions in the four wins. Then John Elway spent the off-season beefing up the offense, landing running back Melvin Gordon and drafting three pass catchers in the first four rounds of the draft. Many consider Denver an upstart team headed for second place in the west, but Kansas City did dominate the Broncos in 2019, outscoring Denver 53-9. After once losing seven straight rivalry meetings, the Chiefs have since won nine straight games over Denver.
Nov. 1, Week 8: vs. New York Jets, 12:00 on KCTV5
The Jets (7-9 in 2019) won six of their last eight games in 2019, avoiding a double-digit loss season for the first time since 2015. Led by Adam Gase, Sam Darnold and Le’Veon Bell, New York is one of Kansas City’s easier home games on paper, however the five win Jets did upset the Chiefs back in 2017.
Nov. 8, Week 9: vs. Carolina Panthers, 12:00 on FOX
(5-11 in 2019) After a 4-2 start, a talented Panthers roster imploded with eight straight losses to end 2019 sending Ron Rivera and Cam Newton out the door, while Luke Kuechly retired. But running back Christian McCaffrey did make the most of his year, churning out a staggering 2,392 total yards with 19 touchdowns. Now led by former Baylor coach Matt Rhule and new QB Teddy Bridgewater, the Panthers are an intriguing team that has made the playoffs four times in the last seven years. The two team’s last meeting in 2016 ended with a Chiefs game winning field goal.
Nov. 15, Week 10: Bye Week
Nov. 22, Week 11: at Las Vegas Raiders, 7:20 SNF on NBC
Nov. 29, Week 12: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 on KCTV5
A ho-hum matchup three months ago, Tampa Bay (7-9 in 2019) vs. Kansas City now brings Mahomes vs. Tom Brady part four, with even a little Rob Gronkowski action this time. All eyes will be on the Bucs early in 2020 to see if Brady 2.0 can replicate success away from Bill Belichick, especially with a team who lacks a winning culture. The Bucs have won 10 or more games one time since 2005, while Brady’s Patriots won 10+ games every single year since 2003. Last year Bruce Arians’ went 7-9 with Jameis Winston at QB, but the Bucs do possess other star power with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Ndamukong Suh to pose a substantial road test for KC.
Dec. 6, Week 13: vs. Denver Broncos, 7:20 SNF on NBC
Dec. 13, Week 14: at Miami Dolphins, 12:00 on KCTV5
The youth movement in Miami (5-11 in 2019) is underway after the Dolphins added 11 players in this year’s NFL draft, headlined by Alabama product Tua Tagavailoa. But Ryan Fitzpatrick is still on the team and could start a number of games at quarterback depending on Tagavailoa’s health. This is Kansas City’s easiest road game on paper, the Chiefs have beaten Miami by more than two scores in each of their two meetings under Andy Reid.
Dec. 20, Week 15: at New Orleans Saints, 3:25 on KCTV5
The league’s year in and year out power house offensive attack goes up against Mahomes for the first time. Sean Payton’s Saints (13-3 in 2019) have 37 wins over the last three years, and Steve Spagnuolo’s defense will have quite the challenge taming the Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara three-headed monster. Brees is 41 years old and the Saints know their window is closing, the urgency and spotlight on this matchup will be heavy. But there’s actually some good history with KC’s last trip to the Superdome, as the 2-14 Chiefs of 2012 did in fact march out of New Orleans with a road victory, thanks to 288 total yards from Jamaal Charles.
Dec. 27 Week 16: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 12:00 on FOX
(7-9 in 2019) When the Chiefs last faced the Falcons in 2016, Matt Ryan went on to win MVP and Atlanta nearly won the Super Bowl. But after back-to-back 7-9 campaigns, head coach Dan Quinn is on the hot seat and former Rams running back Todd Gurley looks to spark his career with the Falcons. Kansas City needed an Eric Berry pick-six and late two-point conversion TD to beat Atlanta on the road before, but should have an easier challenge at home in 2020.
Jan. 3, Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 12:00 on KCTV5
