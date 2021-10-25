KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Frank Clark, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, faces charges for a second incident involving a gun in Los Angeles.
In June, police officers spotted an assault weapon in a car Clark was riding in.
Earlier this month, prosecutors charged him with possession of an assault weapon.
Clark was already facing three weapons charges for an incident that happened in March.
He is due back in court for a hearing on Jan. 17.
