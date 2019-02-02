ATLANTA (KCTV) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs players Tony Gonzalez and Johnny Robinson were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Gonzalez, a tight end who played in Kansas City for 12 seasons, is the all-time team leader in receiving yards (10,940), receiving touchdowns (76) and total receptions (916). He was a 14-time Pro Bowl player who also received AP All-Pro honors in six different seasons.
Robinson was an all-around athlete who played his 12-year career with the Chiefs and the Texans of the now-defunct AFL. While Robinson played three different positions he was best known for playing safety, and is currently second on Kansas City's all-time leaderboard for interceptions (57). He also holds three AFL titles, one Super Bowl title, six AP All-Pro honors and was a seven-time Pro Bowl player.
After the induction of Gonzalez and Robinson in August, 22 former Chiefs will have a bust displayed in the Hall of Fame.
Both players have already been inducted into the Chiefs "Ring of Honor," which lines the 300-level seating area at Arrowhead Stadium. Robinson was inducted in 1974, while Gonzalez was inducted in week 15 of the 2018 NFL season.
The election of both players into football's most coveted club is the result of a complex, day-long voting system held annually on the Saturday directly preceding the Super Bowl.
Gonzalez was selected from a listing of 103 "modern-era" nominees, which was narrowed down to 25 possible candidates prior to Saturday's vote. From there, a room full of voters gathered to discuss why they felt their selections (including Gonzalez) should be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The votes are in for the #PFHOF19 class! pic.twitter.com/8dSedLxTmw— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 2, 2019
Three rounds of voting were completed, with each round's ballots being counted in a locked room by an outside group of accountants.The list was slowly shaved from 25 to 15, 15 to 10 and ultimately down to five possible inductees. One last vote is held with the five remaining players, each needing to receive at least 80 percent of the overall vote before they could officially call themselves a "Hall of Famer."
Since Robinson retired from the sport of football more than 25 years ago, he was not eligible for the modern-era ballot. Instead, he was selected as the only senior nominee for 2019, previously known as the old-timer candidate. To satisfy the requirements for induction in this ballot, a player must receive at least 80 percent approval through a "yes or no" voting system.
An exclusive look at the #PFHOF19 ballot! pic.twitter.com/PICQ0pN2WW— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 2, 2019
The enshrinement of Gonzalez and Robinson into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will take place in August in Canton, Ohio. Dates and additional information will be released in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.