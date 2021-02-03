Chiefs Bills 1993

Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Marty Schottenheimer, left, and starting quarterback Joe Montana have a short talk before the start of their game against the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, Aug. 12, 1993. 

 (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer has been moved to a hospice facility, his family says.

In a written statement on Wednesday, the family says he moved to the facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina on Jan. 30, where he is listed in stable condition following complications from Alzheimer's. 

"As a family we are surrounding him with love," said Pat Schottenheimer, his wife. "And are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us, we are putting one foot in front of the other...one play at a time."

During Schottenheimer's career in the NFL, he has served as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers.

With the Chiefs, Schottenheimer made an appearance in AFC Championship game in 1993, but lost to the Buffalo Bills. He has also won three division titles and seven playoff appearances.

Schottenheimer resigned as Chiefs head coach in 1999 after a disappointing 7–9 season.

Lamar Hunt, Marty Schottenheimer

Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, right, introduces the new head coach of his team, Marty Schottenheimer at a press conference, Jan. 24, 1989. Schottenheimer comes from being head coach at the Cleveland Browns the past four seasons. 

Schottenheimer spent 10 seasons as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 1989 to 1998 with a 101-58-1 regular season record.

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014. He has two children, Kristin and Brian.

