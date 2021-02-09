Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs' NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but regularly fell short in the playoffs, has died. He was 77.
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs' NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer looks at the replay screen and scoreboard as his team returns to the bench after giving up a touchdown to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a blocked punt in the end zone during the first quarter Monday, Oct. 26, 1998, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Mike King)
Kansas City Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer listens to a reporters questions during his last news conference of the season Tuesday, Dec. 29, 1998, in Kansas City, Mo. This was the first losing season for the Chiefs under Schottenheimer. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer yells to his players on the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Aug. 14, 1997, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Rasmussen)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer shouts his displeasure to a call in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998, in Kansas City, Mo. At right is Chiefs linebacker Greg Mansuky (51). (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer, right, is seen with team president Carl Peterson Jan. 4, 1998, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Schottenheimer quit as coach of the Chiefs Monday Jan. 11, 1999 following a season in which his team was one of the NFL's biggest disappointments. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer reacts as he hears an official call a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness by Chiefs tackle Chester McGlockton early in the first quarter against thea Denver Broncos Monday, Nov. 16, 1998, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)
Marty Schottenheimer, left, spends a moment with Kansas City Chiefs president and general manager Carl Peterson after he announced his resignation as the head coach of the Chiefs Monday, Jan. 11, 1999, in Kansas City, Mo. Schottenheimer, who coached the Chiefs for ten years posted a 101-58-1 record. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Head coach Marty Schottenheimer of the Kansas City Chiefs, is shown wearing a headset on the sidelines during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami, Fla., Jan. 5, 1991. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, right, introduces the new head coach of his team, Marty Schottenheimer at a press conference, Jan. 24, 1989. Schottenheimer comes from being head coach at the Cleveland Browns the past four seasons.
Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Marty Schottenheimer, left, and starting quarterback Joe Montana have a short talk before the start of their game against the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, Aug. 12, 1993.
Schottenheimer died Monday night at a hospice in Charlotte, North Carolina, his family said through Bob Moore, former Kansas City Chiefs publicist. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. He was moved to a hospice on Jan. 30.
Schottenheimer was the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. He went 200-126-1 in 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers.
His success was rooted in “Martyball,” a conservative approach that featured a strong running game and tough defense. He hated the then-Oakland Raiders and loved the mantra, “One play at a time,” which he’d holler at his players in the pre-kickoff huddle.
Winning in the regular season was never a problem. Schottenheimer’s teams won 10 or more games 11 times, including a glistening 14-2 record with the Chargers in 2006 that earned them the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
It’s what happened in January that haunted Schottenheimer, who was just 5-13 in the postseason.
His playoff demons followed him to the end of his career.
In his final game, on Jan. 14, 2007, Schottenheimer’s Chargers, featuring NFL MVP LaDainian Tomlinson and a cast of Pro Bowlers, imploded with mind-numbing mistakes and lost a home divisional round playoff game to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, 24-21.
A month later, owner Dean Spanos stunned the NFL when he fired Schottenheimer, mostly because of a personality clash between the coach and strong-willed general manager A.J. Smith.
Schottenheimer was 44-27 with the Cleveland Browns from 1984-88, 101-58-1 with Kansas City from 1989-98; 8-8 with Washington in 2001 and 47-33 with San Diego from 2002-06.
