KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 6.
Vermeil and seven others were selected as the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 on Thursday.
He coached three teams: The Chiefs from 2001-2005, the St. Louis Rams from 1997-1999 and the Philadelphia Eagles from 1976-1982.
He won a Super Bowl with the Rams and coached in another with the Eagles.
He helped turn around a Chiefs franchise and won 13 games in 2003. His offenses featured Trent Green, Priest Holmes and Tony Gonzalez. The team's fantastic offensive line was anchored by Will Shields, Willie Roaf and Brian Waters.
“On behalf of my family and the entire Chiefs organization, I would like to congratulate Dick Vermeil on being selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt said in a statement. “Coach Vermeil led the Chiefs for five seasons on the final stop of his Hall of Fame career. His knowledge, humility, and passion for the game of football reflects the values of our franchise, and Chiefs Kingdom is proud to call him one of our own. We are excited for Dick and Carol and their family, and we look forward to his formal induction in Canton later this year.”
He was hired as the Chiefs head coach on Jan. 12, 2001. He finished with a 44-36 record.
He won 126 games as a head coach.
