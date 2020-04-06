KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – While sports still are not taking the field, the NFL is still honoring great performances over the last decade, including those by Kansas City Chiefs players.

The league named their 2010-2019 All-Decade Team Monday, with solid representation by many current and former Chiefs.

Standout tight end Travis Kelce represents KC on the offensive side of the ball along with Leshan McCoy, who played 13 games for the Chiefs during their Super Bowl- championship campaign last season after nine previous seasons spent in Philadelphia and Buffalo.

One on the leaders on KC’s championship defense, Tyrann Mathieu, was named to the defensive squad. Joining the “Honey Badger” was former Chiefs safety Eric Berry, who racked up 365 tackles and pulled down 14 interceptions during the decade, while also coming back from a Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis.

Tyreek Hill was Kansas City’s lone special team player on the team, picked as a punt returner. In just four seasons in the NFL, “The Cheetah” already has more than 1,000 yards and four scores from punt returns.

Eight players were unanimous picks for the team, including quarterback Tom Brady, running back Adrian Peterson, tackle Joe Thomas, and guard Marshal Yanda on offense, tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller and end J.J. Watt on the defensive team and kicker Justin Tucker on special teams.

The full team list is available on NFL.com.