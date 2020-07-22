KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fans heading to Arrowhead to see the Kansas City Chiefs this fall will now need to sport an extra piece of gear – a face mask.

According to a tweet from the NFL’s Brian McCarthy, fans league-wide will be required to wear face coverings at games this season.

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

This move is in addition to the announcement earlier this month that NFL stadiums, including Arrowhead, will operate at reduced capacity for the season in an effort to enforce social-distancing guidelines.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the league has canceled all preseason games to give players more time to prepare during training camp.

The pandemic had already led the league to move training camps to the team’s main facilities, bringing the Chiefs back to KC instead of spending camp on the campus of Missouri Western State College in St. Joseph.

Kansas City is set to kick off the season hosting the Houston Texans on Thursday, September 10.