ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- Friday marked the first day that the whole Chiefs team was in St. Joseph together at training camp.
KCTV5 News was told that Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill has reported, however we did not see him and he was not made available to the media. The same can be said for defensive lineman Chris Jones, who checked in around 2 p.m.
On the other hand, Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman and the specialists made sure they were seen arriving at camp today.
The Sausage showed up with a police escort, driving Clint Bowyer’s Number 14 Stewart-Haas NASCAR. He was fully suited up, but did make sure to cut off the sleeves.
Dustin Colquitt drove his kicker, Harrison Butker, and his longsnapper, James Winchester, into town in a very large military vehicle while honking and shouting “The Specialists are here!”
You just never know what you’re going to see on veteran report day.
“We have a lot of young speedsters on the offensive side of the ball now, so the only way I’m going to be able to keep up with them is if I’m in this NASCAR,” Sherman said.
“I’ve never done this before,” Colquitt said. “I’ve watched people get out of Brinks money trucks and all kinds of stuff, but it’s never been me, so I thought that this would be fun.”
Both Colquitt and Sherman didn’t just show up for the attention, though. They both told us their messages and reasoning behind it.
Tom Martin will have that story coming up at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.