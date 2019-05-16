KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Former Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe has signed a one-day contract with Kansas City to retire as a member of the team.
This is the third time the Chiefs have offered a one-day contract to a former player since the beginning of the month. Running back Jamaal Charles and linebacker Derrick Johnson retired with the team on May 1 and May 2, respectively.
Bowe’s announcement was made through the Chiefs’ Twitter account Thursday morning, showing the receiver with head coach Andy Reid.
We have signed Dwayne Bowe to a one-day contract. 📝 He will retire as a Chief.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 16, 2019
👍 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hiAxd9cN9K
After being drafted by Kansas City with the No. 23 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft Bowe quickly established himself as a playmaker in red and gold, recording 995 receiving yards with five touchdowns during the 2007-08 season.
In his eight-year career with the Chiefs, Bowe recorded 532 receptions for 7,155 yards and 44 touchdowns. He currently ranks second in franchise history for receptions and third in receiving yards.
