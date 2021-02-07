Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady embraces Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers win 31-9. 

New team, no offseason to prepare, no problem.

Tom Brady has taken things to another level not seen before: Winning a Super Bowl at age 43, in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and making history by being part of the first team to appear in a Super Bowl in its home stadium -- and accomplishing all of this in a pandemic.

The Super Bowl, the NFL's signature event, looked nothing like any of the previous 54. About 25,000 fans were allowed to attend the game with 7,500 of those being vaccinated healthcare workers. Another 30,000 cardboard cutouts filled empty seats to create space and meet social distancing mandates. Masks were mandated but enforcing the policy was difficult if not impossible for the thousands gathered inside and outside Raymond James Stadium to watch the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

It's not a movie script -- yet? -- but Brady helped make it reality. Who else could have done that?

The Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV by a score of 31-9 against last year's champs, the Kansas City Chiefs and their superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, viewed as the player who will take the torch from Brady one day. This is Tampa Bay's second title, and it caps an NFL season unlike any before it.

Brady has won his seventh Super Bowl, extending the mark for the most by any player. That total is more than any NFL team, as his former team, the New England Patriots, and the Pittsburgh Steelers each have six. It was his 10th Super Bowl appearance, also the most of all time.

His performance Sunday was vintage, completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.