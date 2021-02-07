TAMPA BAY (KCTV) -- It's finally here. After two weeks of preparation and hype, Super Bowl 55 has arrived.

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to repeat as Super Bowl champions, while Tampa Bay looks to win their second title.

Chiefs' Watkins, Bucs' Brown and Brate active for Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins was cleared to play in the Super Bowl after missing the past three games with a calf injury

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to become the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, while Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady looks to win his seventh Super Bowl.

Stay here for a live summary of the game and recaps.

FIRST QUARTER

- On the Chiefs' second drive of the game, Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs to a field goal. It's the first points of the game as the Chiefs lead 3-0.

Butker hits a 49-yard FG and the Chiefs score first in Super Bowl 55. KC up 3-0. @KCTV5 — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) February 8, 2021

SECOND QUARTER

- Tom Brady finishes the first touchdown drive in his Super Bowl career, giving Tampa Bay a 7-3 lead. He connected on a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski.

- After a Chiefs offsides penalty kept a drive alive for Tampa Bay, Brady connects with Gronkowski again in the end zone to give Tampa Bay a 14-3 lead.

FG attempt turns into a TD after Hamilton lines up in the neutral zone. It's Brady to Gronk again for the score and the Bucs lead 14-3. — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) February 8, 2021

Chiefs continue to shoot themselves in the foot, smh. — Breland Moore (@BrelandKCTV5) February 8, 2021

- Following a second field goal from Harrison Butker, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivers his third touchdown of the game, this one to Antonio Brown. Tampa Bay leads 21-6.

THIRD QUARTER

- Harrison Butker kicks his third field goal of the game, this one from 52 yards out. Kansas City trails 21-9.