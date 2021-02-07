Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football

TAMPA BAY (KCTV) -- It's finally here.  After two weeks of preparation and hype, Super Bowl 55 has arrived. 

The Super Bowl, the NFL's signature event, looked nothing like any of the previous 54. About 25,000 fans were allowed to attend the game with 7,500 of those being vaccinated healthcare workers. Another 30,000 cardboard cutouts filled empty seats to create space and meet social distancing mandates. Masks were mandated but enforcing the policy was difficult if not impossible for the thousands gathered inside and outside Raymond James Stadium to watch the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to repeat as Super Bowl champions, while Tampa Bay looks to win their second title. 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to become the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, while Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady looks to win his seventh Super Bowl. 

Stay here for a live summary of the game and recaps. 

FIRST QUARTER

- On the Chiefs' second drive of the game, Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs to a field goal. It's the first points of the game as the Chiefs lead 3-0. 

SECOND QUARTER

- Tom Brady finishes the first touchdown drive in his Super Bowl career, giving Tampa Bay a 7-3 lead. He connected on a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski. 

- After a Chiefs offsides penalty kept a drive alive for Tampa Bay, Brady connects with Gronkowski again in the end zone to give Tampa Bay a 14-3 lead. 

- Following a second field goal from Harrison Butker, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivers his third touchdown of the game, this one to Antonio Brown. Tampa Bay leads 21-6. 

THIRD QUARTER

- Harrison Butker kicks his third field goal of the game, this one from 52 yards out. Kansas City trails 21-9. 

