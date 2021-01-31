KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- First of all, I’m no football junkie, but when it comes to my line of work, it’s all about data.
Since we are officially one week away from the big game, I figured now would be a good time to do some number crunching.
I first got the idea after I came across Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil’s article on Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. It was all about if and how you might use weather forecasts to your advantage when it comes to fantasy football.
I used the same method and sifted through data from ESPN to figure out what that same information looked like for Patrick Mahomes.
The same metrics are used: completion percentage (how often Mahomes successfully completed a pass), average passing yards, QBR (a rating that measures a quarterback’s contribution to winning), and whether the Chiefs won or lost the game.
I went through Mahomes’ entire career with the Chiefs from 2017 to 2020. That’s a total for 54 games, which includes regular season and postseason. (I even included the one game when he relieved Alex Smith back in December 2017.)
It turns out Mahomes, just like Josh Allen, also performs better during warm weather games. No surprise there. However, Mahomes’ numbers didn’t drop as much even with falling temperatures despite him having more games under his belt.
Lastly, I did consider putting together data that compares rainy or snowy games to a dry or dome game.
But after looking through 54 highlight reels I only found two games where Mahomes played in inclement weather. Those games were in Denver against the Broncos (2019 and 2020), both of which were won by the Chiefs.
It’s safe to say weather plays a big role in a player’s performance. But for Patrick Mahomes, he doesn’t seem phased by anything Mother Nature throws at him.
And if you’re wondering what the comparison is like to Tom Brady, I happened to take a little peak at his numbers.
As for games below 32 degrees, Brady completes about 63-percent of his throws. His overall pass completion with Tampa Bay is around 66-percent.
We’ll have to wait and see how well both quarterbacks perform under partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s at Raymond James Field.
