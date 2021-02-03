KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other players and staffers were going to get their haircut from the barber who tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports.

Report: Barber who gave haircut to 2 Chiefs tests positive for COVID-19 Two Chiefs players are in the close-contact COVID-19 protocol after a barber who cut their hair tested positive for coronavirus, according to NFL.com.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Mahomes was one of "over 20 Chiefs players and staffers" who was going to get their haircut.

There were over 20 Chiefs players and staffers, including QB Patrick Mahomes, scheduled Sunday to get a haircut with the barber who tested positive for COVID, per sources. The Chiefs acted wisely and aggressively, and pulled the barber - mid-cut - once his test results came in. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2021

The news comes after the Chiefs announced Monday that receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore were being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL.com reported this week that the close contact was the barber who was allowed to enter the facility.

Schefter said the barber was pulled "mid-cut" once his results were known.

The report says Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore was the player who received "half a haircut."