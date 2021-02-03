APTOPIX Patriots Chiefs Football

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other players and staffers were going to get their haircut from the barber who tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Mahomes was one of "over 20 Chiefs players and staffers" who was going to get their haircut. 

The news comes after the Chiefs announced Monday that receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore were being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL.com reported this week that the close contact was the barber who was allowed to enter the facility.

Schefter said the barber was pulled "mid-cut" once his results were known.

The report says Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore was the player who received "half a haircut." 

