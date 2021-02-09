KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We are learning more about Patrick Mahomes' toe injury.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says Mahomes will have surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot, also known as turf toe.
Rapoport says the rehab will last for several months, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
Noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure.
