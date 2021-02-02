TAMPA, FL (KCTV) -- Two Chiefs players are in the close-contact COVID-19 protocol after a barber who cut their hair tested positive for coronavirus, according to NFL.com.
The Chiefs announced Monday that receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore were being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because they had close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. It turns out that close contact was an outside barber allowed to enter the Chiefs facility, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.
Pelissero said everyone was masked during the encounter, and the barber had tested negative for five consecutive days before he was allowed to enter the Chiefs' facility.
According to the NFL.com report:
The barber took an additional rapid test as a precaution before entering the facility Sunday, but the results were delayed briefly because of a line of friends and family also getting tested. He was wearing double PPE and was still cutting Kilgore's hair -- the first in a line of players waiting for haircuts -- when the positive result came back. The barber was immediately removed; in a follow-up interview with NFL officials, the barber said he'd also cut Robinson's hair the previous day away from the facility.
On Dec. 18, the NFL sent a memo with several updates to COVID protocols, noting that "non-club service providers such as barbers, personal chefs, chiropractors, masseuses and stretching assistants who are employed by individual players" frequently contribute to positive cases and strongly encouraged clubs to have them tested prior to performing services.
No Chiefs or Buccaneers player or staffer has tested positive ahead of Super Bowl 55, including Robinson or Kilgore. If they continue to test negative, they will be eligible to play in the game.
Super Bowl 55 kicks off at 5:30 p.m. CT on KCTV5-CBS.
