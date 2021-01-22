KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes says has been cleared to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.
Mahomes says he’s out of concussion protocol: @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/Yxf5u6QwkB— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) January 22, 2021
Mahomes made the announcement Friday after he says he passed through the five-step concussion protocol this week.
Mahomes left last Sunday’s Division Round game against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter after being dragged down awkwardly on an option play. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, and backup Chad Henne led the Chiefs to a 22-17 win, launching the team to its third straight AFC title game.
Reports state Mahomes has been asymptomatic since Sunday, and passed each step of the NFL’s concussion protocol during the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.