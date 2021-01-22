Browns Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines during the NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. 

 (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes says has been cleared to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes made the announcement Friday after he says he passed through the five-step concussion protocol this week.

Mahomes left last Sunday’s Division Round game against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter after being dragged down awkwardly on an option play. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, and backup Chad Henne led the Chiefs to a 22-17 win, launching the team to its third straight AFC title game.

Reports state Mahomes has been asymptomatic since Sunday, and passed each step of the NFL’s concussion protocol during the week.

