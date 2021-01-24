KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills square off for the opportunity to play Tampa Bay in Super Bowl 55.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns with most of it going to favorite targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game. The Chiefs advanced to face a familiar foe in Tom Brady and the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in two weeks in Tampa, Florida.
Scoring summary:
FIRST QUARTER
- Bills quarterback Josh Allen led his team on a 10-play, 42-yard drive that was capped off with a 51-yard field goal. (Bills 3, Chiefs 0)
- Following a fumble by Mecole Hardman, the Bills capitalize with a two-yard touchdown drive. (Bills 9, Chiefs 0)
SECOND QUARTER
- Mecole Hardman caps off a lengthy Chiefs drive with a 3-yard touchdown reception. (Bills 9, Chiefs 7)
- Darrel Williams scores on the ground from 6 yards out to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game. It was a five-play, 82-yard drive. (Chiefs 14, Bills 9)
- Kansas City's offense keeps on trucking in the second quarter. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores from one-yard out to extend the lead. (Chiefs 21, Bills 9)
- Buffalo narrows Kansas City's lead to 21-12 with a 20-yard field goal. (Chiefs 21, Bills 12)
THIRD QUARTER
- A 45-yard field goal from Harrison Butker extends the Chiefs' lead back to 12 points. (Chiefs 24, Bills 12)
- Tyler Bass makes a 27-yard field-goal to cut the Chiefs' lead back down to nine points.
- Following a 71-yard pass to Tyreek Hill, Mahomes converts on a short touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. (Chiefs 31-15)
FOURTH QUARTER
- The Chiefs put the dagger in Buffalo's heart, as Kelce scores his second touchdown of the game. This one was from five yards out. (Chiefs 38-15)