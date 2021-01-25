'Like LeBron and Jordan playing in the Finals': It's Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl

It's the meeting of the G.O.A.T. and his potential successor -- and fans are salivating at the prospect.
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will meet in Super Bowl LV on February 7 after leading their sides to victory on Championship Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns with most of it going to favorite targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game. The Chiefs advanced to face a familiar foe in Tom Brady and the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in two weeks in Tampa, Florida.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, celebrates with teammate Travis Kelce after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, right, watch players warm up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, right, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) fumbles a punt in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal (33) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Buffalo recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) fumbles a punt in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal (33) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Buffalo recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones, right, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (25) recovers a fumble ahead of Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) catches a 3-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches from the sideline during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs from Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) after catching a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, right, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as he is pressured by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates with teammate Byron Pringle (13) after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman catches a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs from Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson, right, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) looks to catch a pass over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) while throwing a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) is helped off the field after getting injured during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace after catching a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks with head coach Andy Reid during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands with teammates in the huddle during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sideline during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie is helped by a trainer after getting injured during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) dives toward the goal line over Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kelce was ruled out of bounds on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs up field after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (61) after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 1-yard touchdown reception during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 1-yard touchdown reception during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon (22) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) break up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) break up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) break up pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals teammates at the line of scrimmage during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs guard Stefen Wisniewski celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal walks off the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with teammates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs players dump a box of confetti on head coach Andy Reid after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Fireworks go off over Arrowhead Stadium after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes puts a shirt on as he celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Fans celebrate on the field after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
A fan picks up confetti off the field after the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers stunned the red-hot Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC championship, while Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC championship.
Defending champion Kansas City Chiefs advance to face Tampa Bay in Super Bowl, beating Buffalo 38-24 in AFC championship.
Others tweeted photos announcing the clash of the two titans with pictures of two goats -- suggesting both Brady and Mahomes are two of the greatest players of all time -- while others compared it to a young Kobe Bryant facing an older Michael Jordan.