'Like LeBron and Jordan playing in the Finals': It's Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl

It's the meeting of the G.O.A.T. and his potential successor -- and fans are salivating at the prospect.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will meet in Super Bowl LV on February 7 after leading their sides to victory on Championship Sunday.

Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers stunned the red-hot Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC championship, while Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC championship.

And given the 18-year age difference between the two star quarterbacks, fans are thrilled at the idea of 43-year-old Brady facing off against 25-year-old Mahomes in Tampa Bay in two weeks.

Some compared them to the two editions of Yoda from the Star Wars films and the Mandelorian TV series.

Others tweeted photos announcing the clash of the two titans with pictures of two goats -- suggesting both Brady and Mahomes are two of the greatest players of all time -- while others compared it to a young Kobe Bryant facing an older Michael Jordan.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and now CBS commentator Tony Romo described it as an "all-time matchup" as well as comparing it to "LeBron and Jordan playing in the (NBA) Finals."

It will also be the first ever Super Bowl match-up between the winning quarterbacks from the previous two Super Bowls.

In winning on Sunday, Brady advanced to his 10th Super Bowl -- nine with the New England Patriots and now one with the Buccaneers after signing with them before this season.

And like he did the last time he made it to the big game in 2019, he celebrated in style with his long-time Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, who also made the move to Tampa Bay before this season.