KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Millions of football fans across the globe tuned in to CBS on Sunday to see the Chiefs vs. Bucs, Mahomes vs. Brady and Kelce vs. Gronk. What they got, was a record number of penalties.

No team this century had allowed more than four first downs by penalty. On Sunday, the Chiefs gave the Bucs six first downs by penalty in the first half alone.

Kansas City's eight first half flags were the most in super bowl history and the most ever under head coach Andy Reid.

The Chiefs finished with 11 penalties for 120 yards. Ninety came in the second quarter, the most in one quarter in Super Bowl history.

This week Reid said the penalties were one of the biggest reasons why the Chiefs lost control of Super Bowl LV.

“We can’t have as many penalties as we had, that just hasn’t been us,” Reid said. “The one thing that really jumps out is the 100-plus yards with 11 penalties, so that’s too much. Hard to overcome those types of things when you’re going the wrong direction.”

Reid also addressed many fan complaints that many of the flags thrown were undeserved.

“Obviously it’s a shame that we had that many in that big of a game that possibly were that close of a judgement call.”

To make matters worse for Chiefs fans, there’s history between the Chiefs and Super Bowl LV’s referee crew.

Carl Cheffers, head official, called a controversial holding penalty on Eric Fisher in the 2017 AFC Divisional round game at Arrowhead. The flag negated a game tying 2-point conversion. Kansas was eliminated 18-16.

When asked about the penalty after the loss, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce said, “Shouldn’t be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again. He shouldn’t even be able to work at Foot Locker.”

Instead of Foot Locker, Cheffers helped bring an end to the Chiefs’ run it back dreams in the sport’s biggest stage.