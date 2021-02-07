KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In a game hyped as a battle between two great quarterbacks, it was the unit of five players in front of them that made the difference.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) pursues during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) pursues during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady takes a snap during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle, foreground, is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Lavonte David (54) and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) shake hands following the coin toss before NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks a 49-yard field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) in the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis breaks away from Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle runs against the against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, left, celebrates with offensive guard Nick Allegretti, after Butker kicked a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) makes the catch against Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sideline during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Kansas City Chiefs' Byron Pringle tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, center, reacts after an interception was called back for a penalty during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to throw while being pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle runs against the against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, left, celebrates with offensive guard Nick Allegretti, after Butker kicked a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) makes the catch against Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sideline during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) carries the ball in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during the NFL Super Bowl LV football game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Down judge Sarah Thomas (53) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. celebrates after making an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr., holding the ball, celebrates after making an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes watches from the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, foreground, watches from the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Andrew Wylie sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead, left, breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) sits on the ground in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Devin White (45) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs line up for an extra point during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ronald Jones (27) runs past Kansas City Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Super Bowl, the NFL's signature event, looked nothing like any of the previous 54. About 25,000 fans were allowed to attend the game with 7,500 of those being vaccinated healthcare workers. Another 30,000 cardboard cutouts filled empty seats to create space and meet social distancing mandates. Masks were mandated but enforcing the policy was difficult if not impossible for the thousands gathered inside and outside Raymond James Stadium to watch the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh championship, throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions.
