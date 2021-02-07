KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In a game hyped as a battle between two great quarterbacks, it was the unit of five players in front of them that made the difference.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh championship, throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes statistically had one of the worst games of his career, finishing 26-of-49 for 270 yards and two interceptions.

However, the stat of the game turned out to be the offensive line.

On 56 dropbacks, Mahomes was pressured 29 times, which is the most for any quarterback in Super Bowl history.

3rd down struggles doom Mahomes, Chiefs in Super Bowl

Brady, meanwhile, was only pressured four times. That was the lowest of his Super Bowl career, which totals 10 games.

Four players who had started the season or were expecting to start on the offensive line did not play.

Eric Fisher injured his Achilles in the AFC Championship game. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the season, while left guard Kelechi Osemele and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz were injured.

Against a talented defensive line for Tampa Bay, it finally caught up with the Chiefs.