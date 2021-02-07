KCTV5's Jared Koller shares his thoughts about the Chiefs losing Super Bowl LV.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In a game hyped as a battle between two great quarterbacks, it was the unit of five players in front of them that made the difference.

PHOTOS: Chiefs face Bucs in Super Bowl LV

The Super Bowl, the NFL's signature event, looked nothing like any of the previous 54. About 25,000 fans were allowed to attend the game with 7,500 of those being vaccinated healthcare workers. Another 30,000 cardboard cutouts filled empty seats to create space and meet social distancing mandates. Masks were mandated but enforcing the policy was difficult if not impossible for the thousands gathered inside and outside Raymond James Stadium to watch the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

1 of 53

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh championship, throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes statistically had one of the worst games of his career, finishing 26-of-49 for 270 yards and two interceptions.

However, the stat of the game turned out to be the offensive line.

On 56 dropbacks, Mahomes was pressured 29 times, which is the most for any quarterback in Super Bowl history.

Brady, meanwhile, was only pressured four times. That was the lowest of his Super Bowl career, which totals 10 games.

Four players who had started the season or were expecting to start on the offensive line did not play. 

Eric Fisher injured his Achilles in the AFC Championship game. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the season, while left guard Kelechi Osemele and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz were injured. 

Against a talented defensive line for Tampa Bay, it finally caught up with the Chiefs. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.