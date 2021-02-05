KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who had been placed on the NFL's COVD restricted list, has been cleared to practice Friday, according to reports.
The Kansas City Chiefs placed a pair of backups, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore, on the COVID-19 list as close contacts Monday as they begin final preparations for the Super Bowl against Tampa Bay.
Robinson was placed on the list after they came in contact with a barber who tested positive.
Robinson has tested negatively every day and is eligible to play in Super Bowl 55.
