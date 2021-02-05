APTOPIX AFC Championship Titans Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with Demarcus Robinson after running for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. 

 (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who had been placed on the NFL's COVD restricted list, has been cleared to practice Friday, according to reports.

Robinson was placed on the list after they came in contact with a barber who tested positive.

Robinson has tested negatively every day and is eligible to play in Super Bowl 55.

