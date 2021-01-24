Bills Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills square off for the opportunity to play Tampa Bay in Super Bowl 55. 

The winner of Sunday's AFC championship -- Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills -- will go on to play the Bucs on Super Bowl Sunday.

Scoring summary: 

FIRST QUARTER

  • Bills quarterback Josh Allen led his team on a 10-play, 42-yard drive that was capped off with a 51-yard field goal. (Bills 3, Chiefs 0) 
  • Following a fumble by Mecole Hardman, the Bills capitalize with a two-yard touchdown drive. (Bills 9, Chiefs 0) 

SECOND QUARTER

  • Mecole Hardman caps off a lengthy Chiefs drive with a 3-yard touchdown reception. (Bills 9, Chiefs 7) 
  • Darrel Williams scores on the ground from 6 yards out to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game. It was a five-play, 82-yard drive. (Chiefs 14, Bills 9) 
  • Kansas City's offense keeps on trucking in the second quarter. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores from one-yard out to extend the lead. (Chiefs 21, Bills 9) 
  • Buffalo narrows Kansas City's lead to 21-12 with a 20-yard field goal. (Chiefs 21, Bills 12) 

