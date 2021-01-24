KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills square off for the opportunity to play Tampa Bay in Super Bowl 55.
Scoring summary:
FIRST QUARTER
- Bills quarterback Josh Allen led his team on a 10-play, 42-yard drive that was capped off with a 51-yard field goal. (Bills 3, Chiefs 0)
- Following a fumble by Mecole Hardman, the Bills capitalize with a two-yard touchdown drive. (Bills 9, Chiefs 0)
SECOND QUARTER
- Mecole Hardman caps off a lengthy Chiefs drive with a 3-yard touchdown reception. (Bills 9, Chiefs 7)
- Darrel Williams scores on the ground from 6 yards out to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game. It was a five-play, 82-yard drive. (Chiefs 14, Bills 9)
- Kansas City's offense keeps on trucking in the second quarter. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores from one-yard out to extend the lead. (Chiefs 21, Bills 9)
- Buffalo narrows Kansas City's lead to 21-12 with a 20-yard field goal. (Chiefs 21, Bills 12)
